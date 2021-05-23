Lake County gives prizes to children getting vaccinated at mass site in Grayslake

article

A shot and a shot at a raffle prize.

Children ages 12 and up who were vaccinated against COVID-19 at Lake County Health Department's mass vaccination site in Grayslake on Sunday were treated to music, giveaways and raffles.

Students who wore school colors, athletic uniforms and prom gowns were given extra chances to win.

Rep. Brad Schneider (D-Lake County) stopped by to talk with some of the young people and their families.

