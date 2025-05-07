Lake County task force touts record year of drug, gun and trafficking busts

The Brief The Lake County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Group reported a record-breaking year in 2024, launching 156 criminal cases and arresting 80 alleged traffickers. The task force seized over $24 million in illegal drugs, more than 130 firearms, and 58 machine gun conversion devices. It also rescued 11 human trafficking victims and linked them to vital support services.



The Lake County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Group (SIG) announced a record-breaking year in 2024 with major seizures and arrests tied to drug, gun, and human trafficking operations.

SIG, a federally funded task force, launched 156 criminal investigations last year, resulting in the arrests of 80 alleged traffickers and the seizure of over $24 million worth of illicit drugs. The task force also confiscated more than 130 illegally possessed firearms and 58 machine gun conversion devices—many of which were found in the hands of convicted felons.

"The work done by SIG in 2024 is nothing short of extraordinary," Sheriff John D. Idleburg said in a statement. "These results represent safer communities, disrupted criminal enterprises, and lives saved."

Lake County drug seizures

By the numbers:

The seizures by SIG include:

173+ pounds of methamphetamine

34+ pounds of powder cocaine

950+ grams of heroin

300+ grams of crack cocaine

480+ grams of psilocybin mushrooms

100+ pounds of illegally trafficked cannabis

While most of the seizures occurred in Lake County, others took place in surrounding collar counties before the drugs could be distributed locally.

In 2024, the task force rescued 11 human trafficking victims and connected them with support services through local nonprofit organizations.