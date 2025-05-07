Lake County task force touts record year of drug, gun and trafficking busts
LAKE COUNTY, Ill - The Lake County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Group (SIG) announced a record-breaking year in 2024 with major seizures and arrests tied to drug, gun, and human trafficking operations.
SIG, a federally funded task force, launched 156 criminal investigations last year, resulting in the arrests of 80 alleged traffickers and the seizure of over $24 million worth of illicit drugs. The task force also confiscated more than 130 illegally possessed firearms and 58 machine gun conversion devices—many of which were found in the hands of convicted felons.
"The work done by SIG in 2024 is nothing short of extraordinary," Sheriff John D. Idleburg said in a statement. "These results represent safer communities, disrupted criminal enterprises, and lives saved."
Lake County drug seizures
By the numbers:
The seizures by SIG include:
- 173+ pounds of methamphetamine
- 34+ pounds of powder cocaine
- 950+ grams of heroin
- 300+ grams of crack cocaine
- 480+ grams of psilocybin mushrooms
- 100+ pounds of illegally trafficked cannabis
While most of the seizures occurred in Lake County, others took place in surrounding collar counties before the drugs could be distributed locally.
In 2024, the task force rescued 11 human trafficking victims and connected them with support services through local nonprofit organizations.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Lake County Sheriff's Office.