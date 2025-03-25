Illinois man charged in human trafficking of 15-year-old girl, police say

The Brief A north suburban man was charged in connection with a human trafficking operation involving a 15-year-old girl. Jose Puga, 51, was charged with human trafficking and aggravated criminal sexual abuse, police said. Police tied the arrest to an investigation that led to an arrest of a woman in 2019 for allegedly "pimping" the teen.



A north suburban man was charged in connection with a human trafficking operation involving a 15-year-old girl.

Jose Puga, 51, of Wonder Lake, was linked to the alleged operation in Lake County, according to Lake County sheriff’s police.

Jose Puga (Lake County (Ill.) Sheriff's Office)

What we know:

Puga was charged with three counts of involuntary sexual servitude of a minor, three counts of trafficking in persons, and six counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

He turned himself into the Lake County Jail on Tuesday after an arrest warrant was issued. Puga was expected to appear for a detention hearing later in the afternoon.

Police previously gave information in 2019 about the arrest of a 33-year-old Round Lake Beach woman who was accused of "potentially pimping" a 15-year-old girl, whom she previously held legal guardianship over.

What we don't know:

It was unclear exactly how many other people were involved in the alleged sex trafficking operation.

What they're saying:

Lake County Sheriff John D. Idleburg said in a statement, "This case is yet another example of the outstanding results that can be achieved through the partnership between the Lake County Special Investigations Group and the FBI. While the investigation was lengthy, the relentless dedication of the investigators ensured that those responsible for victimizing this child were brought to justice."