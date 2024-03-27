Indiana police seek suspects who ransacked residence during home invasion

article

The Lake County Sheriff's Department is searching for two suspects who tied up a resident and ransacked her home Tuesday in northwest Indiana.

The two men, who posed as Northern Indiana Public Service Company employees, allegedly forced their way into the woman's home and restrained her before ransacking the residence, officials said.

The woman was taken to a local hospital for an evaluation.

Both suspects were described as being over 6 feet tall and in their late 20s or early 30s. One of the suspects was wearing a yellow and orange reflective vest.

The men were believed to have been traveling in a yellow rental van similar to a Ford E-Transit with a Penske logo.

Anyone with information on this home invasion is asked to call the Lake County Sheriff's Hotline at 1-800-750-2746. Anonymous tips can also be texted by using the keyword LSCO and sending the tip to 847411.