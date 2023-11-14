Small plane crash lands in northwest Indiana

A small plane crash landed Tuesday afternoon in northwest Indiana.

The incident occurred around 2:15 p.m. in a farm field just south of Lowell, near 241st and Whitcomb St.

According to the Lake County Sheriff's Department, the pilot – who was headed home to Bainbridge, Indiana – had engine trouble after leaving Lansing Municipal Airport.

He attempted to make an emergency landing in the farm field and upon impact, the plane flipped over. No flames were reported.

Authorities say the pilot was able to walk away from the crash and was transported to an area hospital for an evaluation.

The Federal Aviation Administation has been alerted to the crash. No further information was provided.