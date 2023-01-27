Lake County jurors find 2 men guilty in separate trials for sexual assault

Two men were found guilty by a jury in Lake County for separate sexual assault cases in the past week.

Shawheen Sariri, 26, was convicted on Friday, Jan. 20 of one count of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child and two counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse.

Sariri was first charged in March 2019, after Lake Forest Police received a report from the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services about a sexual assault involving a minor.

The Lake Forest Police Department and the Lake County Children’s Advocacy Center investigated the call, and police arrested Sariri shortly after.

Shawheen Sariri (Lake County State's Attorney's Office)

Terrance Williamson, 46, was convicted on Wednesday of four counts of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child, one count of Criminal Sexual Assault, and one count of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse.

Williamson was first charged in April 2021, after Waukegan Police received a report about a sexual assault involving three minor victims.

Waukegan Police and the Lake County Children’s Advocacy Center investigated the report, and an arrest warrant was approved shortly after, but Williamson didn’t turn himself in until June 2021, over a month after.

Both offenders were held in the Lake County Jail until their trials.

Terrance Williamson (Lake County State's Attorney's Office)

Sariri was originally able to post cash bail after a Lake County Judge set his bond at $250,000 in March 2019, but after the defendant was charged with two new offenses with two additional victims, Sariri’s cash bond was revoked, and he was held without bond.

Williamson was detained in the jail on a $2 million bond and after the verdict, a judge revoked Williamson’s ability to post bond.

Due to the nature of the crimes and that there were multiple victims, Williamson is facing a mandatory life sentence.

Sariri is facing up to 67 years.