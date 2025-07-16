Expand / Collapse search
Lake County K9 Enzo helps bust man for allegedly having child porn

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published  July 16, 2025 11:55am CDT
John Dressel and Lake County K9 Enzo | Lake County Sheriff's Office

The Brief

    • Lake County Sheriff K9 Enzo helped investigators find electronics containing child pornography at a Mundelein home.
    • John C. Dressel, 22, was charged with possession and distribution of child porn involving victims under 13.
    • Authorities say the arrest followed a social media tip and praised the continued efforts to track down child predators.

MUNDELEIN, Ill. - Lake County Sheriff K9 Enzo helped uncover a cache of child pornography that led to charges being filed against a Mundelein man.

What we know:

Detectives received a tip from a social media platform that someone uploaded child porn from a device located in Lake County.

Investigators determined the device was likely coming from a home in the 21500 block of West Hampshire Place in unincorporated Mundelein.

Detectives executed a search warrant at the home on Tuesday, using K9 Enzo during the search. The team found and seized electronics that contained child porn and belonged to 22-year-old John C. Dressel, who lived at the residence, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office. Further investigation revealed Dressel was also allegedly distributing pornography.

Dressel was charged with two counts of disseminating child porn and seven counts of possessing child pornography of children under the age of 13.

What they're saying:

"Our Cybercrime Unit has once again located a child predator operating in Lake County," Lake County Sheriff John D. Idleburg said in a statement. "We will continue aggressively pursuing those who prey on children and the vulnerable, and we remain committed to collaborating with our law enforcement partners to bring them to justice."

Lake County prosecutors filed a petition to keep Dressel in custody prior to his next court appearance.

The Source: The information in this report came from the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

