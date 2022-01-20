Lake County knitting group looking for volunteers to help

Knitters wanted.

A Lake County group is busier than ever crafting warm gifts during the cold winter months. But they need help.

The Ela Township Charity Knit Crochet Quilters Group has been helping a range of nonprofits for sixteen years, donating hats, blankets and toe warmers. They’ve supported women’s shelters, children in foster homes, hospital patients, and nursing and veterans homes.

Last year, they crafted more than 1,600 items.

"It doesn't matter if you know anything, the group will teach anybody how to knit or crochet," said Barb Schwichtenberg, a group member.

Right now, the group meets via Zoom but they hope to get back together in person soon and welcome anyone who needs lessons.

If you are interested, email elacrafters@outlook.com or call Sara Marx at (847) 540-8380.