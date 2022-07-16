Lake County man accused of Fox Lake home invasion, meth possession

article

A Lake County man is accused of breaking into a home in Fox Lake and attacking two people inside.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said Nicholas J. Coles, 33, kicked the door open at a house on Lippincott Road in Fox Lake on Friday night.

Investigators said he punched a woman in the face repeatedly, breaking several teeth. Then he allegedly attacked and bit a man who came to her rescue.

Several hours later, police said, a sheriff’s deputy on patrol found Coles’ vehicle in unincorporated Spring Grove. Coles was arrested and booked on charges of home invasion, unlawful possession of meth, domestic battery and battery.