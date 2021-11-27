Man carjacked as he arrived at work in Lake County Saturday morning

A man was carjacked Saturday morning in Lake County as he tried to go to work.

The victim, 42, was getting out of his car at his workplace right off I-94 near Highway 176 in Green Oaks around 6:10 a.m. when two men walked up.

One had a gun and hit him in the face with it.

One took off in the victim's 2019 Kia Forte (Illinois BU47018). The other took off.

The victim was treated at the scene.

