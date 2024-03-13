Lake County man charged after slashing family member in the face

article

A man from Unincorporated Antioch was arrested this morning after slashing a family member in the face in their shared home.

Lake County Sheriff's deputies responded to a home in the 21200 block of Route 173 at 12:25 a.m. for a domestic battery in progress.

Dispatchers told responding deputies that a man was wielding a knife. Deputies were able to deescalate the situation.

Aaron Locklear, 54, allegedly attacked one of his family members, a 45-year-old man who he lives with, during an argument.

The victim suffered significant facial injuries and was transported to an area hospital, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office says the verbal argument became increasingly heated, and Locklear pulled a knife with an approximate eight-inch blade. Locklear slashed the victim from his eye to his lip.

Locklear was transported to an area hospital for minor injuries. He was treated and released back into the custody of sheriff’s deputies.

He was charged with one felony count of domestic battery and two felony counts of aggravated battery. Locklear was held in the Lake County Jail pending his first court appearance Wednesday morning.