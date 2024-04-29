Northwestern University reaches agreement with pro-Palestinian protesters camped out in Deering Meadow

Pro-Palestinian protests continued across several universities in the Chicago area on Monday, as demonstrations unfolded on various local campuses and gained momentum nationwide.

Since Thursday morning, students at Northwestern University had camped out in Deering Meadow, steadily adding more pro-Palestinian signs to the fence separating the meadow from Sheridan Road.

They had urged Northwestern to terminate partnerships they believed supported the ongoing conflict and relationships they deemed as endorsing genocide in Gaza.

On Sunday, these students encountered a group of fellow students who were protesting in support of Israel, highlighting the contentious divide on campus. The pro-Israel students asserted that they were combating what they perceived as anti-Semitic rhetoric emanating from certain pro-Palestinian groups.

Meanwhile, students at the University of Chicago established their own encampment as a symbol of solidarity.

A spokesperson from the University of Chicago asserted the institution's support for students' right to protest while clarifying that the university does not take stances on social or political issues beyond its core mission, which includes refraining from involvement in calls for divestment.

On Thursday afternoon, Northwestern University announced an agreement with a group of students and faculty who represented the majority of the protesters on Deering Meadow to bring the demonstration into compliance with rules and policies.

Northwestern's full statement can be found below:

"We have reached an agreement with a group of students and faculty who represent the majority of the protestors on Deering Meadow to bring the demonstration into compliance with University rules and policies. This agreement represents a sustainable and de-escalated path forward, and enhances the safety of all members of the Northwestern community while providing space for free expression that complies with University rules and policies.

The full agreement can be found here.

This agreement was forged by the hard work of students and faculty working closely with members of the administration to help ensure that the violence and escalation we have seen elsewhere does not happen here at Northwestern.

This agreement also addresses our commitment to protect the safety of our entire community and to ensure the ongoing academic operations of our campus while adhering to our support for free expression. The agreement includes support for our Muslim, Arab and Palestinian students. Some of the actions have been discussed for years and some are new. Together, they will strengthen our community.

This path forward requires the immediate removal of tents on Deering Meadow, cessation of non-approved use of amplified sound and a commitment that all conduct on Deering and across campus will comply with all University rules and policies. Compliant demonstration can continue at Deering Meadow through June 1.

For any demonstrators refusing to comply with the agreed-upon path forward, the University will take action to protect the safety of the community and enforce University rules and policies. These steps will include the suspension of non-compliant students and a requirement that non-affiliated individuals leave campus.

This path forward takes into account careful observation and assessment of protests on campuses across the United States.

Reported antisemitic and anti-Muslim/Palestinian incidents over the weekend — in most cases, fueled by demonstrators who are not affiliated with Northwestern — are unacceptable and cannot continue, and this agreement will help to ensure that. Acts of antisemitism, anti-Muslim/Arab racism, and hate will not be tolerated, and community members who can be identified participating in such acts will face disciplinary action.

The University will take appropriate disciplinary action against any student, faculty or staff who violate these rules and policies.

We know more challenges remain ahead of us. But our guiding principles will never waver: protecting the safety of our entire community, preserving free expression and peaceful demonstration, denouncing and refuting intolerance and hate, and ensuring that our University can continue to operate without disruption."

The ADL Midwest responded to the agreement, stating in part: "The agreement between Northwestern University leadership and encampment protesters is reprehensible, dangerous, and a case study in failed leadership."