Northwestern University protests: Israel, Palestine supporters take to campus

Pro-Palestinian protests continued on the campus of Northwestern University on Sunday.

Protesters demanded the university cut ties with Israel.

Students have been holding growing demonstrations on college campuses across the nation over the last week.

On Sunday, protesters supporting Israel also took their message to Northwestern, trying to rebut what they call antisemitic rhetoric and actions.

"We've all been tracking college campuses and what's been happening all over the country and we knew it was only a matter of time before it hit this one," said protester Jeff Goldrich.

We haven't received any word of violence at the protests.

Last week, the university amended its code of conduct, banning tents after some student protesters decided to set up an encampment.

