Lake County man dies after being struck, trapped underneath vehicle

A man died after he was struck by a vehicle Sunday afternoon in north suburban Winthrop Harbor.

Officers responded to a domestic disturbance call around 12:10 p.m. in the 1300 block of Sheridan Road and discovered a male victim trapped underneath a vehicle.

The man, who was unconscious and not breathing, was extricated from under the car by firefighters. He was transported to Vista Medical Center East where he was pronounced dead, according to the Lake County coroner's office.

The man was identified as 40-year-old Cody Humphrey of Winthrop Harbor, the coroner's office said.

Preliminary results from an autopsy performed Monday shows Humphrey died from blunt force injuries as a result of the incident.

Winthrop Harbor police are investigating along with the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team and the Lake County coroner's office.

No further information was immediately available.