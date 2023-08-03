Lake County man faces murder, drug charges in Cragin shooting

A Lindenhurst man is facing several charges in connection with a fatal shooting last June in the Cragin neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side.

Anthony Jacobson, 22, was arrested Tuesday after police found him inside a stolen vehicle in the 6000 block of West Addison Street in Dunning.

He is accused of being part of a group who shot and killed 38-year-old Steve Renteria on June 16 in the 5000 block of West Altgeld Street, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Renteria was in his car around 3:25 p.m. when Jacobson who was traveling in a black Audi SUV shot him, police said. Renteria was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood where he was pronounced dead.

Officers recovered cocaine, marijuana and a fully automatic firearm from the stolen vehicle during Jacobson's arrest.

Jacobson was charged with nine felonies:

One count of first-degree murder

Two counts of aggravated battery of a peace officer

Two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle

One count of unlawful use of a weapon

One count of possession of a controlled substance 15+ grams of cocaine

One count of manufacturing or delivering cannabis between 30-5000 grams

One count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon without a FOID

Jacobson is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.