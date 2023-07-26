Lake County man sets fire to property after being fired

article

A Lake County man was charged for setting fire to a business he was fired from in unincorporated Antioch Tuesday.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jonathan Tracy, 31, Fox Lake, just before midnight at an auto business in the 25500 block of Route 173.

A 911 caller reported driving by the business and seeing flames outside in the parking lot area. The caller told police it appeared a person was intentionally starting fires on the property.

Sheriff’s deputies arrived and found Tracy who just set fire to a motorcycle parked outside the business. The motorcycle was engulfed in flames by the time they arrived.

Tracy was angry and was shouting that he wanted to speak to his former boss, deputies say.

The suspect has been fired earlier in the day. He began setting fire to items in the parking lot, in an attempt to lure his former boss to the scene, because he wanted further explanation as to why he was fired. He was using gasoline and oil in an attempt to spread the fire.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Tracy and Antioch Fire Protection District extinguished the flames.

Tracy was charged with two felony counts of arson. He remains held in the Lake County Jail pending his court hearing Thursday.