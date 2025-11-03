Lake County man taken into custody during federal raid, officials say

The Brief Federal agents and the Lake County SWAT team searched a Winthrop Harbor home Monday morning and arrested 57-year-old Trent Schneider on a federal warrant. Authorities have not disclosed the reason for Schneider’s arrest or the charges; the Secret Service has taken over the investigation.



Federal agents and a SWAT team searched a Lake County home Monday morning and took a man into custody.

What we know:

The U.S. Secret Service requested assistance from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team to execute a search warrant at a home in the 2800 block of 15th Street in Winthrop Harbor, according to the sheriff’s office.

Federal agents also had an arrest warrant for Trent Schneider, 57, who lived at the residence.

The SWAT team carried out the search and arrest warrants and took Schneider into custody without incident.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said why Schneider was arrested or what charges he may face.

What's next:

The Secret Service has taken over the investigation. Schneider was transported to the Dirksen Federal Building in Chicago.