4 injured after suspected road rage incident ends in crash in suburban Long Grove

A driver fled the scene of a crash that sent four people to area hospitals in Lake County Wednesday morning.

Lake County Sheriff's deputies responded to a crash caused by an apparent road rage incident near Route 83 and Gilmer Road at 7 a.m.

The drivers of a Chevrolet Blazer and a black sedan were seen speeding southbound on Route 83. Witnesses saw the vehicles weaving in and out of traffic.

As the two drivers came up on Gilmer Road, the driver of the Chevrolet abruptly changed lanes in front of the black sedan, according to investigators. The rear of the Chevrolet clipped the front of the sedan, causing the Chevrolet to roll.

The Chevrolet then struck two vehicles that were stopped, both facing northbound on Route 83 in the left turn lane to head westbound Gilmer Road. Those two vehicles were pushed backward into a garbage truck and a box truck.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said the driver of the black sedan fled from the scene. The driver of the Chevrolet was identified as a 48-year-old man from Grayslake.

The driver of the Chevrolet was extricated from his vehicle and was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Three other people were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. The drivers of the garbage truck and box truck were uninjured.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said criminal charges will be filed, and the crash remains under investigation.