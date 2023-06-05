Indiana sheriff seeks Lake County Jail visitor who set fire to lobby

The Lake County Jail in Indiana faced a disturbing incident on Monday when a visitor intentionally started a small fire in the facility's lobby.

According to authorities, a man entered the lobby shortly before noon carrying a jug believed to contain some form of accelerant. The individual then doused the lobby with the liquid before igniting it and fleeing the scene.

The fire was put out quickly, preventing any significant damage or injuries.

Authorities describe the suspect as a Black male dressed in a black or dark-colored t-shirt and jeans. The individual was also seen wearing a dark baseball cap featuring a logo on the front.

Suspect responsible for Lake County Jail fire

The sheriff says the suspect fled the scene in a smaller or mid-size blue SUV or crossover, possibly a Lexus, Toyota, or a similar make.

Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to contact the Lake County Sheriff's Department Detective Bureau at (219) 755-3346.