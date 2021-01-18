Lake County sheriff’s deputies rescue man who accidentally shot himself in Fremont Township

Lake County sheriff’s deputies possibly saved the life of a man who was seriously wounded when he accidentally shot himself Saturday in north suburban Fremont Township.

The man’s gun went off about 2:45 p.m. as he cleaned his weapon at his home in the 28400 block of North Fremont Center Road, the Lake County sheriff’s office said.

When Deputies Ryan Nirva and Ryan Eager arrived to the scene, they found the 32-year-old losing consciousness and bleeding profusely out of his leg, where a bullet had struck his femur and likely ruptured an artery, the sheriff’s office said.

The deputies applied a tourniquet and stopped the bleeding while they waited for an ambulance to arrive at the home, the sheriff’s office said. The man underwent surgery at Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where he remains in serious but stable condition.