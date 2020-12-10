Man killed after exchanging gunfire with Lake County Sheriff's lieutenant: police

A 59-year-old lieutenant assigned to the Lake County Sheriff's Department Civil Division was wounded while executing a court-ordered seizure of property in Gary, Ind. on Thursday around noon.

Authorities say the lieutenant attempted to make contact at a home in the 600 block of Hanley Street. The lieutenant announced his presence, but officials say there was no answer.

As the officer was executing the court order, the resident of the home, a male in his 20s, opened fire. The officer was wounded. The officer then returned fire, striking the man at least once.

The man fled from the residence and collapsed a short distance away, authorities say.

The officer and the resident were both transported to Methodist Northlake Hospital. The lieutenant was conscious and talking when medics arrived and officials say the lieutenant had non-life-threatening injuries.

The resident of the home was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

He was identified as Whitney Crawley, 23, by the Lake County coroner’s office.

The lieutenant is a 30-year veteran of the Lake County Sheriff’s Department.