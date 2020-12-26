Lake County Sheriff's Office looking for 8-year-old boy taken from Christmas gathering by biological mother

article

The Lake County Sheriff's Office says they are looking for an 8-year-old boy who was taken from a Christmas gathering Friday by his biological mother, who does not have legal custody of the child.

The boy, Enrique Sanchez, has been in the care of his grandmother since he was one.

His mother, Holly Adcox, was at the same Christmas gathering being held in the 26400 block of Route 83 in Fremont Township, but did not have permission to take Enrique.

Authorities say that additional information provided to them showed that Enrique’s biological father, Federico Sanchez, 30, and Adcox planned on abducting and fleeing with Enrique.

Holly Adcox and Federico Sanchez

Authorities believe they are traveling in a maroon 2002 Toyota Camry with Illinois Registration BN21720 and intend to flee to another unknown state.

Advertisement

Authorities do not believe that Enrique is in imminent danger of death or bodily harm. Because of this, it does not meet the guidelines for the issuance of an Amber Alert.

Enrique is 4’00," 80 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.

Please call 847-377-4156 with any other relevant information.