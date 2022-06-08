Expand / Collapse search

Lake County Sheriff's Office warns of new phone scam

Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. - The Lake County Sheriff's Office is warning residents to be on alert about a recent phone scam.

Investigators say the scammer calls and introduces themselves as a member of the sheriff's office.

Then, the scammer tells the person they've missed jury duty and need to pay a voucher to avoid arrest.

The sheriff's office says it’s important to not give out any personal information and to contact them if you are targeted.