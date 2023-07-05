Lake County shooting: 3 men arrested after couple nearly struck by gunfire

Three people are facing charges after a man and his wife were nearly struck by gunfire this week in Lake County.

Sheriff's deputies were called to a home in the 28700 block of North Madison Avenue in Unincorporated Wauconda Monday afternoon for a report of shots fired, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

A man told responding deputies that he was standing outside on the back porch of his home with his wife when a bullet nearly struck him in the head. A sliding glass door on his home was shattered by the gunfire, officials said.

Omar Macias, Martin D. Hernandez, and Joseph Rodriguez | Provided

Investigators were able to trace the trajectory of the bullet to a vacant property in the 28200 block of Garland Drive, just west of the victim's home, where they discovered eight pistols and a rifle on a table, the sheriff's office said.

Three men who were located on the property were taken into custody after investigators determined they were responsible for shooting the guns east, toward the back of the property. Officials said one those rounds was the bullet that nearly struck the victim.

Omar Macias, 28, of Waukegan, and Martin D. Hernandez, 30, and Joseph Rodriguez, 33, both of Round Lake Beach, have each been charged with a felony count of reckless discharge of a firearm, and are being held at the Lake County Jail on $500,000 bond.

Authorities said they discovered evidence of alcohol consumption at the scene of the shooting.

The vacant property is owned by an employer of one of the men, and investigators are working to determine whether they had permission to be on the lot.