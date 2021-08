A special education teacher's aide in Lake County is facing multiple decades in prison after pleading guilty to the sexual assault of a student.

Israel Suaste-Gonzalez, 50, could spend up to 30 years behind bars.

Authorities say he assaulted a 20-year-old woman between September 2016 and June 2018.

Suaste-Gonzalez was working at the Atkinson Center in Grayslake.

