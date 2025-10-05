Chicago area teen found with gun after high-speed chase, sheriff says

A high-speed chase in Chicago’s northern suburbs on Saturday led to the arrest of two teenagers, and one of them was found to have a gun.

What we know:

The incident began around 7:40 p.m. when police spotted a Toyota Camry traveling almost 80 mph in a 40 mph zone northbound on Sheridan Road at Beach Road in Beach Park, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

As police tried to stop the Camry, the car sped away at a high rate of speed, police said. The car also had its lights off, making it harder to see.

Deputies later found the car in a parking lot in the 3300 block of Sheridan Road in Zion. They took the 17-year-old driver into custody, but the passenger fled on foot.

Police chased the passenger, another 17-year-old, and eventually arrested him. They allegedly found he had a pistol with an extended magazine in his waistband.

The passenger was charged with aggravated unlawful possession of a firearm, resisting arrest, unlawful possession of cannabis, and underage possession of alcohol. He was taken to the Hulse Juvenile Detention Facility for a detention hearing.

The driver was charged with aggravated fleeing to elude, aggravated speeding, reckless driving, and multiple other traffic offenses. He was released to his parent.

A Dodge Dakota appeared to be traveling with the Camry and also fled from deputies. Investigators are trying to identify that vehicle.

Police did not identify the teen suspects as they are underage.