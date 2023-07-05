Lake County woman used cover of fireworks to shoot towards boat: officials

A 46-year-old woman was arrested Monday evening for allegedly firing gunshots toward an occupied boat in Lake County.

Authorities received a 911 call around 10 p.m. of shots fired from a dock in the 19300 block of West Forest Lane in Unincorporated Mundelein, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

The caller told sheriff's deputies he was in his boat along with five passengers when a woman fired several rounds in their direction from a dock on Diamond Lake, officials said. Nobody was struck by the gunfire.

Kristy A. Shibli, 46. (Lake County Sheriffs Office)

Officials said the suspect, identified as 46-year-old Kristy A. Shibli of the 19200 block of West Fairview Drive, was shooting into the lake for fun, and believed the sound of nearby fireworks would mask the noise of her gunfire.

Shibli was arrested and charged with felony reckless discharge of a firearm.

Authorities seized all firearms involved in the incident, and Illinois State Police are investigating Shibli's FOID card/CCL status.

She's currently being held in the Lake County Jail on $50,000 bond.