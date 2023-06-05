Lake County's finest: K9 Dax makes headlines with yet another successful arrest

Lake County Sheriff K9 Dax has sniffed out another dangerous suspect, helping to make an arrest this weekend in Beach Park.

If there were a hall of fame for police dogs, Dax would certainly be in it. The latest adventure of his storied career came early Sunday morning.

Dax and his handler, Lake County Sheriff's Deputy John Forlenza, were on duty just after midnight Sunday morning when there was a call about a fight in a motel room in Beach Park.

When deputies arrived, they saw the suspect, 31-year-old Ricardo Perez jump out a second floor window to escape, then they learned he had a gun.

That's when Dax was called in. He quickly sniffed out the handgun in a bush where Perez had tossed it making his escape.

A short time later, he caught the suspect's scent in a dumpster enclosure at a nearby building.

"Dax apprehended him as he's trained to do to take the threat out of this, and for the offender's own safety. Actually him being bit by the dog in this case is safer for the person, because he's secured. Dax is trained to bite and hold until that person can be taken into custody, placed in handcuffs and then treated medically," Forlenza said.

That suspect was stitched up and taken to the Lake County Jail.

As for Dax, he has found more than 300 people since 205, 13 of which were suspects the Lake County Sheriff's Office was tracking down. The rest were people that walked away or children that were lost.

Forlenza says Dax has no plans to retire.