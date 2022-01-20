Lake effect snow hits NW Indiana while Chicago has clear blue skies

People in northwest Indiana were digging out Thursday after getting hit with a lot of snow.

It is amazing what 50 miles can do when it comes to lake effect snow: bright, blue clear skies in Chicago, yet in Michigan City they were getting a winter punch.

Heavy bands of lake effect snow began pouring into LaPorte County and Michigan City overnight, and that made for difficult driving Thursday morning — although most of the main roads were cleared by the afternoon and the interstate was moving at normal posted speeds.

The store was the first big lake effect snow of the year for northwest Indiana. So far, about 4 inches fell in Michigan City and the National Weather Service reported five inches in La Porte and six inches in Westville.

All that snow, combined with the frigid temperatures, prompted Michigan City area schools to close their doors and turn to virtual instruction.

People we talked to say it is part of the pain, and pleasure, of living in the snow belt.

"Oh the snow man, it started coming down, started really noticing the big flakes around 4 o'clock this morning. And then I got up like 6:30 having coffee and looking out the snow flakes were getting bigger and bigger," Chris Cooper said.

"I love it. I love snow. I love winter. And I love the lake," Amy Commean said.