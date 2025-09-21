1 hurt after Amtrak train hits construction vehicle in Chicago suburbs, police say

One person was hospitalized after an Amtrak train hit a construction vehicle in north suburban Lake Forest.

What we know:

The crash happened around noon near the intersection of Everett and Waukegan roads, according to the Lake Forest Police Department.

First responders found a front-end loader that had been hit by a southbound train that was headed toward Chicago. The front-end loader was performing maintenance on the track when it was struck.

The vehicle operator was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

All train traffic was stopped on the Milwaukee District North line. Car traffic was not affected.

Still, drivers were asked to stay clear of the area as investigators from multiple agencies worked to process the scene and clear the accident.