Lake Forest burglary suspect arrested after brief foot-chase

A suspect was arrested after several burglaries were reported Tuesday morning in north suburban Lake Forest.

Around 6 a.m., Lake Forest police responded to reports of a burglar alarm in the 700 block of Green Bay Road.

While searching the area, police say they learned of several more burglaries in the surrounding area. Using video from nearby residents, police say they were able to obtain a description of the suspect.

Around 8 a.m., police located the suspect in the 80 block of Sunset Drive. The suspect tried to flee from officers on foot, but was eventually taken into custody, police said.

No charges were filed yet. Police say they are withholding the suspect's name until charges are filed.

The investigation is ongoing.