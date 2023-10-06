Florida man in custody for allegedly trying to scam elderly Lake Forest resident out of thousands

article

A 22-year-old man tried to scam an elderly Lake Forest resident out of thousands by posing as their grandson asking for bail money.

Luc Vautier, of Ocala, Fla., was arrested outside the victim's home Thursday morning.

Lake Forest police say Vautier requested $12,000 while impersonating their grandson. He said he was involved in a traffic accident and had been arrested and needed the money to get out of jail.

Vautier was going to the victim's home to retrieve the money. When he arrived, police were waiting for him.

He was arrested at about 10:36 a.m. Police say Vautier may be connected to a similar case in Lake Forest that occurred Tuesday.

Vautier was charged by the Lake County with two counts of theft by deception.

He was scheduled to appear in court Friday.