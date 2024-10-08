Lake Forest police arrest 6 in two separate Lululemon thefts

The Brief Lake Forest police arrested six suspects in two separate retail theft incidents at Lululemon. On Oct. 5, two women allegedly attempted to steal over $1,500 in merchandise and were charged. On Oct. 7, four suspects were arrested with nearly $5,000 in merchandise, and felony charges were approved.



Six people were arrested over the past few days in connection with separate thefts at a Lululemon in Lake Forest.

The first incident occurred on Oct. 5 when police were called about two people trying to steal clothing at the store located at 680 North Western Avenue. As the suspects were leaving, they noticed an officer and went back inside the store where they were quickly detained.

The suspects were identified as Heaven Hutchinson and Kylinda Jackson. Police say they tried to steal over $1,500 in merchandise. Both were charged with one felony and one misdemeanor and released with court dates.

Two days later, on Oct. 7, Lake Forest police were notified again of four people trying to steal items at the Lululemon.

According to police, two women and two men worked together with one woman hiding items in her skirt while the others tried to block the view of employees. The group was taken into custody and nearly $5,000 worth of merchandise was recovered.

The four suspects were identified as Romero Velcu, Crina Dunca, Stefan Florinel, and Rebecca Velcu. They were all charged with felony retail theft.