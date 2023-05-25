Historic Lake Geneva estate, once owned by Chicago hotelier, hits the market for $35M

Aloha Lodge, a magnificent lakeside mansion in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, is now available for purchase.

The 20,000-square-foot estate, originally built in 1900 by Tracy C. Drake — the founder of Chicago’s historic Drake and Blackstone hotels — is listed for $35 million.

Aloha Lodge features 8 bedrooms, 16 baths, and over 360 feet of shoreline. Renovated in 2011, the home seamlessly blends modern amenities with timeless architectural details.

Original stained-glass windows adorn the house, including one at the front entrance with the words "Aloha Lodge" beautifully etched in glass.

The main level of the residence offers panoramic lake views from nearly every room, including a salon, a family room with a built-in bar, an office, a living room, two dining areas, and a library.

On the second level, there are six bedrooms. And on the lower level, there is a media room and a spacious recreation room with a pool table and darts.

Outside the home, there is a swimming pool, hot tub, pool house, and two guest bedrooms. A gazebo also provides a shaded retreat to enjoy the lake breeze.

Additional highlights include the 2,000-square-foot Captain's House, perfect for accommodating guests with its three bedrooms and 2.5 baths. There is also a "train house," a charming building built in 2001 to house the owner's extensive train set.

Image 1 of 36 ▼ Photo credit: @properties Christie’s International Real Estate

The 12-acre property boasts lush landscapes, stone paths, retaining walls, planters, and a picturesque stone bridge. There is also a greenhouse.

The stunning home and location is just an hour and a half from Chicago.

Brandie Malay Siavelis of @properties Christie's International Real Estate represents the exclusive listing.