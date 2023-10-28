Lake Shore Drive crash: 8 injured in high-speed hit-and-run near the Loop
CHICAGO - A driver speeding down Lake Shore Drive struck two cars injuring eight people before fleeing the scene Saturday morning.
Chicago police say a male driver was heading southbound on Lake Shore Drive at 2:22 a.m. in the 700 block near the Loop when he lost control of the vehicle.
The driver's Honda CRV struck two cars leaving a total of eight people with minor injuries. The victims were taken to area hospitals for evaluation
Police are searching for the driver of the CRV. He was described as wearing a green jacket
All lanes are open as police investigate.