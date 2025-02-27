Gunman opens fire on Lake Shore Drive, striking woman's car: police

The Brief A woman's vehicle was shot while she was driving on Lake Shore Drive Thursday morning. The incident occurred around 9:20 a.m. in the 2000 block of South Lake Shore Drive. No one was injured, but the woman's vehicle sustained damage.



A woman's vehicle was struck by gunfire on Lake Shore Drive Thursday morning.

What we know:

The incident occurred around 9:20 a.m. in the 2000 block of South Lake Shore Drive.

Chicago police said a 34-year-old woman was driving south when a dark-colored SUV pulled up next to her vehicle. Someone inside the SUV then fired shots, hitting the woman’s car. The SUV fled the scene heading south.

The woman was not injured, and no one was harmed in the incident. However, her vehicle was damaged.

No arrests have been made, and the incident is being investigated as an aggravated assault and criminal damage to property.