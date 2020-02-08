Lake Street bridge work disrupts CTA Green, Pink line service this weekend

Shuttle buses will replace train service on part of the CTA’s Green and Pink lines this weekend while crews perform bridge maintenance in the West Loop.

Trains on both lines will not operate between the Clinton and Clark/Lake stations from 2 a.m. Saturday to 2 p.m. Sunday, according to a service alert from the CTA. Shuttle buses will connect the stations during the closure.

The service disruption is necessary to accommodate Chicago Department of Transportation maintenance on the Lake Street bridge over the Chicago River, the CTA said.

Green Line trains will operate normally between Harlem and Clinton and between Ashland/63rd-Cottage Grove and the Loop, the CTA said. Pink Line service will only run between 54th/Cermak and Clinton.

Riders are advised to expect delays and allow extra travel time, the CTA said.