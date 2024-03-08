Man sexually assaulted at Lake View East gym

A man was arrested in connection with a sexual assault Thursday evening at a gym in the Lake View East neighborhood.

A 28-year-old man told police he was sexually assaulted by a 35-year-old man at a gym located in the 3000 block of North Broadway, according to CPD. Officers arrested the suspect at the scene.

The victim was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was listed in good condition.

Charges are pending as Area Three detectives continue to investigate.