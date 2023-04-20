Lake View Huntington Bank robbed on Thursday: FBI

A Huntington Bank was robbed on Thursday in Chicago's Lake View neighborhood.

Around 3 p.m., the FBI responded to 3531 N. Broadway St. — the bank is located inside a Jewel-Osco.

The suspect was described as a white man in his 50s, standing about 6-feet tall, with a medium build. He was wearing a blue jacket, black hat, and black mask.

No weapon was implied or displayed, the FBI said.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.