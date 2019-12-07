Lake View residents warned about recent burglaries

Chicago police are warning residents of a sting of residential burglaries reported in November and December in Lake View on the North Side.

In each incident, a person was able to enter the residences through a back or side window that was forced open or left unlocked, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

These burglaries happened:

Between 6:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Nov. 5, in the 3600 block of North Racine Avenue;

About 10:20 p.m. Nov. 15, in the 4000 block of North Kenmore Avenue;

Between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Nov. 27, in the 2800 block of North Sheffield Avenue; and

Between 8:45 a.m. and 7:20 p.m. Dec. 2, in the 900 block of West George Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North detectives at 312-744-8263.