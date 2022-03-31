Expand / Collapse search

Lake View shooting: Woman, 72, shot while pushing toddler in stroller

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Updated 4:30PM
Lake View
CHICAGO - A 72-year-old woman was shot in Lake View Thursday afternoon.

The shooting occurred in the 3100 block of North Broadway.

At about 1:36 p.m., the woman was walking on the sidewalk when she was struck in the upper left thigh.

The victim was visiting from the suburbs, and was accompanied by two relatives. She was shot while pushing a toddler in a stroller.

She was transported to the hospital in good condition.

Witnesses on scene recall hearing at least one gunshot, and seeing a man flee the area.

No offender is in custody.

FOX 32's Nate Rodgers is heading to the scene. We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.

Police investigate a shooting in the 3100 block of North Broadway Thursday afternoon. | Caroline Hurley/ Chicago Sun-Times