Lake View shooting: Woman, 72, shot while pushing toddler in stroller

A 72-year-old woman was shot in Lake View Thursday afternoon.

The shooting occurred in the 3100 block of North Broadway.

At about 1:36 p.m., the woman was walking on the sidewalk when she was struck in the upper left thigh.

The victim was visiting from the suburbs, and was accompanied by two relatives. She was shot while pushing a toddler in a stroller.

She was transported to the hospital in good condition.

Witnesses on scene recall hearing at least one gunshot, and seeing a man flee the area.

No offender is in custody.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.

