Man stabbed during fight in Lake View: police

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Lake View
CHICAGO - A man was hospitalized following a stabbing in Chicago's Lake View neighborhood last Thursday night. 

Police say a 32-year-old man was outside in the 800 block of West Addison Street at 11:55 p.m. when he and an unidentified offender began to argue. 

The offender pulled a shape pointed object and swung it at the victim before fleeing. 

The victim was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition with a puncture wound to the arm. 

No arrests have been reported as area detectives investigate. 