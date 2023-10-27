Man stabbed during fight in Lake View: police

A man was hospitalized following a stabbing in Chicago's Lake View neighborhood last Thursday night.

Police say a 32-year-old man was outside in the 800 block of West Addison Street at 11:55 p.m. when he and an unidentified offender began to argue.

The offender pulled a shape pointed object and swung it at the victim before fleeing.

The victim was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition with a puncture wound to the arm.

No arrests have been reported as area detectives investigate.