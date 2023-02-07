Lake View SWAT: Man shot 2 dogs, 1 fatally, after they approached him off-leash

A man allegedly shot two dogs, one fatally, in Lake View Tuesday afternoon causing a SWAT response.

Chicago police and SWAT responded to the 1000 block of George Street, between Sheffield and Seminary Avenue, around 2 p.m.

Police scanner traffic indicated that the gunman shot two dogs as they were being walked by their owner. Police said the man felt threatened as the dogs approached him. The dogs were not on leashes.

The man has a valid CCL and a FOID card, police said.

Since police did not know the man's identity, they were unable to locate him for about five hours. He was eventually located at about 7 p.m.

The man's weapon was not recovered, and the man is not in custody and will not be charged.

Harriet Tubman Elementary School was forced into lockdown as a result of the shooting. Students were placed on lockdown for over an hour.

Kids were finally reunited with loved ones around 4 p.m. Multiple students and parents could be seen crying and breaking down while describing the situation.

"We had to be inside, I think for an hour, and I was scared because I couldn't talk to anyone, and we just had to be really silent," a fifth grader said through tears.

"I walked up and all I saw were police cars and I couldn't get close to the school, and then one of the parents said there was a shooting," one parent said. "And I just tried to find out what was going on, and they just said it was on lockdown and wouldn't let the kids out."