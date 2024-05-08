Lake Zurich man was watching child porn as detectives searched home: officials

article

A Lake Zurich man was charged with possessing dozens of child porn videos Tuesday morning in the northwestern suburb.

Jared R. Honegger, 24, was allegedly in his bedroom watching child porn when Lake County Sheriff's detectives executed a search warrant at his residence in the first block of Terrace Lane, officials said.

Forensic analysis of Honegger's phone uncovered 90 images and videos of child porn, with many of the children being under the age of 13, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Honegger was arrested and charged with five counts of possession of child pornography. He was put in Lake County Jail while he awaits his next court appearance.

"The members of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office will always do everything in our power to protect our youth," Lake County Sheriff John D. Idleburg said in a statement. "A group of detectives are concentrating their efforts on tracking down and apprehending predators who lurk in the shadows of the internet, waiting to prey on the most vulnerable."