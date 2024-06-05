Lake Zurich house explosion: Body recovered from rubble, homeowner unaccounted for

A body was recovered after a house explosion Tuesday night in suburban Lake Zurich.

The explosion "completely leveled" the home around 8:30 p.m. in the 23500 block of North Overhill Road in unincorporated Lake Zurich, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

The body of a man was pulled from the rubble, but he has not yet been identified by the Lake County Coroner's Office. The homeowner, a 77-year-old man, was unaccounted for after the explosion, officials said.

The cause of the explosion was not immediately clear. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office Fire Investigators, Lake Zurich Rural Fire Protection District, and Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal are investigating.

