Lake Zurich man sentenced for child pornography, solicitation of a minor charges

A Lake Zurich man has learned his fate after he went to meet up with a fictitious 16-year-old girl for sex and police found images of child pornography on his cellphone.

On Oct. 7, 2021, Joliet police responded to La Mex restaurant on Jefferson Street. There, 46-year-old Joshua Radetski was putting on a wig and another individual was filming.

The individual told police he had created a fake profile on a dating app, pretending to be a teenager named Kelly, and was communicating with Radetski. They eventually exchanged text messages and Radetski had told "Kelly" he wanted to engage in sexual acts with her.

Radetski and "Kelly" agreed to meet at La Mex for sex, and when Radetski arrived, the police were called.

Police say after Radetski admitted he had been texting "Kelly" to meet up for sex, officers confiscated his cellphone where they discovered images of children under the age of 13 engaging in sex acts with adult men.

Radetski's cellphone also revealed he had been engaging in sex acts with another minor girl in Cook County.

Joshua Radetski

"Joshua Radetski preyed upon young girls, fueled by the revolting images of child pornography he kept on his cell phone," Glasgow said. "The children in those images are also victims and, because images are permanent and available through almost every internet platform, these victims are left with a lifetime of re-victimization by knowing their abuse will always be on the internet for anyone to see," said Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow.

On Tuesday, Radetski was sentenced to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography and indecent sonication of a child. He will serve at least 50 percent of his sentence.

Radetski will also serve a 10-year registration period on the Illinois Sex Offender Registry.

In regards to the Cook County case, Radetski will serve six years each for two counts of child pornography and six years for aggravated criminal sexual abuse.