Lake Zurich staple Fritzl's closes its doors for good

A Lake Zurich restaurant that's been a mainstay for 36 years has closed its doors for good.

Fritzl's Restaurant and Pub told the Daily Herald that it stopped serving food on October 10th.

The restaurant made its announcement on Facebook, without giving a reason.

Peter Tschurtz told the Daily Herald "the last 18 months of navigating COVID-19 restrictions and a subsequent lack of staff led to the decision. The main reason is we don't have enough help."

The gaming room will be open until the end of the year.

