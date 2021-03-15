Lamp post falls over northbound Lake Shore Drive, striking vehicle and blocking 3 lanes near Grant Park

Three lanes are blocked on Lake Shore Drive Monday morning after a lamp post fell and struck a vehicle near Grant Park.

The lamp post fell about 6:25 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the 600 block of South Lake Shore Drive, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.

A vehicle was struck and three lanes remain blocked while crews respond to the scene, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING ALERTS

It was not immediately clear whether anyone was injured, police said.