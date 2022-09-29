Landscape truck jumps curb after colliding with another vehicle, strikes bicyclist in Arlington Heights

article

A bicyclist was struck by a landscaping truck in Arlington Heights after it collided with another vehicle Thursday morning.

At about 7:20 a.m., the Arlington Heights Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to the intersection of Lake Cook Road and North Wilke Road for a report of a traffic crash, authorities said.

Upon arrival, first responders located two vehicles on the southeast quadrant of the intersection.

According to preliminary information, a red 2011 Ford F550 landscaping truck with trailer was eastbound on Lake Cook Road and was approaching the intersection of North Wilke Road when a white 2019 Chevrolet Equinox made a left turn from westbound Lake Cook Road to head south on North Wilke Road, authorities said.

The vehicles collided at the intersection.

After impact, the landscaping truck mounted the curb and struck a bicyclist, who was waiting to cross Lake Cook Road, authorities said.

The bicyclist, a 43-year-old woman, sustained life-threatening injuries. She was transported to an area hospital, and her condition is currently unknown.

The driver of the landscaping truck and his passenger were uninjured in the crash, authorities said.

The Equinox spun around and remained in the eastbound lanes of traffic.

The driver of the equinox was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There was no evidence of impairment in this case, authorities said.

No additional information was made available by authorities.