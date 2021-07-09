Lane closures on Dan Ryan Expressway begin July 16

Lane closures are planned for the Dan Ryan Expressway starting Friday, July 16.

Closures will take place from 9 p.m. Fridays to 8 a.m. Saturdays, and from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sundays through Thursdays.

The closures will take place at various locations on Interstate 90 and 94 between 55th and 63rd streets, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT).

Motorists should expect delays around work zones.

Closures will also occur on the Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) Green Line for bridge cleaning and painting.

